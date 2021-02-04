Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle Sells 1,578 Shares

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $77,684.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,667,729.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of EPAY traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.99. The stock had a trading volume of 5,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.16. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.82 and a 52 week high of $55.63.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 73.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 246.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 6.7% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 46,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPAY. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

