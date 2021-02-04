Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CFO Sells $31,654.89 in Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 643 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $31,654.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,918.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Richard Douglas Booth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Richard Douglas Booth sold 658 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.67, for a total value of $35,314.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:EPAY traded up $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $46.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -261.04, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $55.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.16.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $116.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 109.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 246.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 22.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bottomline Technologies (de) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

