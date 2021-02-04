Bottos Price Hits $0.0024 on Exchanges (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. During the last seven days, Bottos has traded 33% higher against the dollar. One Bottos token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bottos has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $133,632.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bottos alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00066262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $469.33 or 0.01263003 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00053059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,074.59 or 0.05582859 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00042098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00016808 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00020675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos (BTO) is a token. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bottos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bottos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.