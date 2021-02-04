Bottos Price Tops $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (BTO)

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Bottos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Bottos has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $133,632.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bottos has traded 33% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00066262 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $469.33 or 0.01263003 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00053059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,074.59 or 0.05582859 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00042098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00016808 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00020675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bottos Profile

Bottos (BTO) is a token. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

