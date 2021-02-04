Bounty0x Trading Up 21% Over Last 7 Days (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Bounty0x token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Bounty0x has a market cap of $606,550.80 and approximately $56,731.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 21% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bounty0x alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00066750 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $477.54 or 0.01273748 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00054317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,166.86 or 0.05779723 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00042629 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00016326 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00020529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bounty0x Token Profile

Bounty0x (CRYPTO:BNTY) is a token. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounty0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bounty0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounty0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.