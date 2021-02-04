Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $240.43.

BYDGF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $247.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

BYDGF stock opened at $183.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.92. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of $91.64 and a 12-month high of $183.00.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

