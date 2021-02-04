bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ING Group upgraded shares of bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Societe Generale raised bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

bpost SA/NV stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.62. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. bpost SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84.

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. bpost SA/NV had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that bpost SA/NV will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

bpost SA/NV Company Profile

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

