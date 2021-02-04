bpost SA/NV’s (BPOSY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BPOSY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut bpost SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. ING Group raised bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Societe Generale raised bpost SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. bpost SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of bpost SA/NV stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $11.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 597. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84. bpost SA/NV has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.24.

bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. bpost SA/NV had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that bpost SA/NV will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About bpost SA/NV

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

