Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.4% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,440,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JKE traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $302.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,696. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.61. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $158.00 and a 52-week high of $304.07.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

