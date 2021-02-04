Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.0% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,403,000 after purchasing an additional 157,897 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,270,000 after acquiring an additional 136,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,294,000 after acquiring an additional 351,008 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,370,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,748,000 after acquiring an additional 116,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,770,000 after acquiring an additional 331,479 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $209.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,858. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $210.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.