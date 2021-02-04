Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,258 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,040.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 549,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,353,000 after purchasing an additional 500,982 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,185,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,795,000 after buying an additional 373,350 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $15,232,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 718,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,858,000 after buying an additional 205,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $12,535,000.

SCHM stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,552. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $34.87 and a 1 year high of $72.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.65 and its 200-day moving average is $61.55.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.