Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 5.1% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $215.62. The company had a trading volume of 39,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,746. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.69 and a 200-day moving average of $190.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $216.00.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

