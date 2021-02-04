Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $4.70 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. cut its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.6% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $72,000.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,933. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.30. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $98.25.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

