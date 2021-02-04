Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF accounts for 2.3% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $73,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000.

NYSEARCA JKD traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $217.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,839. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $122.90 and a 1-year high of $222.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.47.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

