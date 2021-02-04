BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Shares Gap Down to $4.74

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.74, but opened at $4.41. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 403 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.42.

Get BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas alerts:

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.46 million during the quarter. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 13.50%.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades AgrÃ­colas engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and sale of rural properties suitable for agricultural activities in Brazil. The company operates through six segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton, and Other.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.