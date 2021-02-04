Brian L. Knepp Purchases 1,800 Shares of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Stock

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) President Brian L. Knepp bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.20 per share, with a total value of $39,960.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,954. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PWOD traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.64. The stock had a trading volume of 145 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,169. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $32.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 90.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 61,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking accounts and IRAs.

