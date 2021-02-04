BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $539.13 Million

Equities analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) will announce $539.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $525.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $548.00 million. BrightView posted sales of $570.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BrightView will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $608.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.87 million. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 1.77%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on BrightView in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $68,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in BrightView by 79.3% in the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 3,620,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,271,000 after buying an additional 1,601,663 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BrightView by 114.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,081,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,326,000 after buying an additional 577,647 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BrightView by 25.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,312,000 after buying an additional 540,300 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BrightView by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,205,000 after buying an additional 420,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its stake in BrightView by 28.9% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,083,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,356,000 after buying an additional 242,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BV opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.09. BrightView has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $16.89.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

