BrightView (NYSE:BV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

BrightView (NYSE:BV) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. BrightView updated its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of BV stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $14.61. The stock had a trading volume of 723,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,705. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.09. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 1.42. BrightView has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $16.89.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. CJS Securities began coverage on BrightView in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

