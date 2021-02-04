Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.35-7.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 7.35-7.55 EPS.

Shares of BMY opened at $62.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $140.35 billion, a PE ratio of -563.86, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $67.80.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a market perform rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Guggenheim upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.75.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,135.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

