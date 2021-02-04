Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $253.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Brixmor Property Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BRX opened at $17.26 on Thursday. Brixmor Property Group has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.37.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 3,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

