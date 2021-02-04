Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Security National Bank

Security National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,101,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 615.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,068,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,095,000 after purchasing an additional 918,680 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 645,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 571,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 441,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,289,000 after purchasing an additional 17,065 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $3,771,054.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BR traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $143.97. The company had a trading volume of 5,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,557. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.90 and a twelve month high of $158.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

