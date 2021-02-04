Broadwood Partners, L.P. Sells 48,687 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 48,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total value of $5,411,560.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Broadwood Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 1,589 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $175,298.48.

On Thursday, January 28th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 278,197 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $29,441,588.51.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 347,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $35,508,510.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 60,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $5,356,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.20. 316,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,152,517. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 585.29 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $111.89.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $47.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.99 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,343,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $189,128,000 after purchasing an additional 313,007 shares during the last quarter. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,860,000. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 590,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,380,000 after acquiring an additional 32,870 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,486,000 after acquiring an additional 286,807 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 342,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sidoti downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.71.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

