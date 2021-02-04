Brokerages Anticipate Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.04. Bandwidth posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bandwidth.

BAND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bandwidth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.78.

In related news, General Counsel W. Christopher Matton sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.45, for a total transaction of $43,298.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,846.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 90,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.06, for a total value of $14,629,156.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,548,430.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 249,473 shares of company stock worth $40,818,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,038,000 after buying an additional 84,002 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bandwidth by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,033,000 after purchasing an additional 90,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 676,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,572,000 after buying an additional 89,638 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 633.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,629,000 after buying an additional 548,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 323,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,636,000 after buying an additional 50,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAND traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $186.80. The company had a trading volume of 311,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,776. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $167.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.96 and a beta of 0.59. Bandwidth has a 52-week low of $50.89 and a 52-week high of $198.60.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

