Brokerages Anticipate Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.89. Encompass Health posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Encompass Health.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EHC. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays raised Encompass Health to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.70.

Shares of NYSE EHC traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,255. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.35. Encompass Health has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $88.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.10.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

