Brokerages Anticipate Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) will report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings. Matrix Service posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 126.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Matrix Service.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $182.77 million during the quarter.

Matrix Service stock opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71. Matrix Service has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $20.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.95.

In related news, Director James Harry Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.98 per share, with a total value of $26,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,396,000 after purchasing an additional 42,947 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 846,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 143,072 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 460,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 45,828 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 27,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Matrix Service by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 379,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 81,733 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

