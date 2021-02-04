Brokerages Anticipate RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.47. RE/MAX posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RMAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. RE/MAX has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

RE/MAX stock opened at $38.15 on Thursday. RE/MAX has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $40.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $707.95 million, a PE ratio of 55.29 and a beta of 1.55.

In related news, CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $106,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMAX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in RE/MAX by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in RE/MAX by 342.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in RE/MAX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in RE/MAX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in RE/MAX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

