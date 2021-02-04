Brokerages Anticipate Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Rigel Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rigel Pharmaceuticals.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.96% and a negative net margin of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $18.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,106,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542,643 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,895,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,182 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,680,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 575,574 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS bought a new position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $3,277,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 763,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 160,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

RIGL stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.31. 3,080,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,341,728. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $5.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of immune and hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

