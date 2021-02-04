Brokerages Anticipate Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) to Announce $3.77 EPS

Brokerages expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) to post earnings of $3.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is $11.71. Sorrento Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,019.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to $10.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $6.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sorrento Therapeutics.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 698.01% and a negative return on equity of 314.06%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRNE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $14.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Sorrento Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 79.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 374,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 166,574 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 36.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 117,131 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 60.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 825,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 312,194 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 79.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 29,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 167.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

