Brokerages Anticipate Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will announce $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.52. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.93 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%.

WAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

NYSE:WAL opened at $72.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.08. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $73.59. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

In other news, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $4,412,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 2,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,171.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,750 shares of company stock worth $4,894,138 over the last 90 days. 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,511.5% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 38.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

