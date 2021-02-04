Brokerages Expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $221.60 Million

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will announce sales of $221.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $214.20 million to $229.00 million. American Campus Communities posted sales of $255.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year sales of $848.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $815.20 million to $866.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $868.18 million, with estimates ranging from $810.20 million to $907.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Campus Communities.

ACC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $42.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.35. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $49.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 83.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 27th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.0% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. now owns 46,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 0.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 153,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Campus Communities (ACC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.