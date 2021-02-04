Brokerages Expect American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $221.60 Million

Brokerages predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will announce sales of $221.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $214.20 million to $229.00 million. American Campus Communities posted sales of $255.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year sales of $848.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $815.20 million to $866.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $868.18 million, with estimates ranging from $810.20 million to $907.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Campus Communities.

ACC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $42.61 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.35. American Campus Communities has a 1-year low of $20.13 and a 1-year high of $49.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 83.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 27th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.0% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lateef Investment Management L.P. now owns 46,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in American Campus Communities by 0.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 153,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

