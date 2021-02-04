Brokerages Expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $679.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to announce $679.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $683.33 million and the lowest is $667.70 million. H.B. Fuller reported sales of $646.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full-year sales of $2.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.20. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $777.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FUL. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a report on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

In related news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 366,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,756,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock opened at $53.72 on Thursday. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $23.68 and a 1 year high of $57.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.96%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

