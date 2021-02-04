Brokerages Expect KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $566.66 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) will post sales of $566.66 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $532.30 million to $592.10 million. KAR Auction Services posted sales of $671.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.17. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $593.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

KAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America cut KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

In related news, Director Mary Ellen Smith acquired 5,000 shares of KAR Auction Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 415.4% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,768,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,969 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,973,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,538,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,160,000 after buying an additional 1,078,713 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,558,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its position in KAR Auction Services by 125.6% in the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 785,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,317,000 after acquiring an additional 437,542 shares during the period.

KAR Auction Services stock opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.11. KAR Auction Services has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

