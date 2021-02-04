Brokerages Expect Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) will announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kinross Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Kinross Gold posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinross Gold will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kinross Gold.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

KGC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised shares of Kinross Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 3,874.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth $44,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

KGC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.95. 495,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,336,256. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Kinross Gold has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

