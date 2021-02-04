Brokerages Expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) to Post $0.74 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) will report earnings per share of $0.74 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Masco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.78. Masco posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full year earnings of $3.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Masco.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAS. Barclays downgraded Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.76.

NYSE:MAS traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $56.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,714. Masco has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $60.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

In other Masco news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $123,692.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAS. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Masco by 229.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

