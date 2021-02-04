Brokerages Expect National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will post $1.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for National Oilwell Varco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the highest is $1.33 billion. National Oilwell Varco posted sales of $2.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National Oilwell Varco will report full year sales of $6.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $6.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $6.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Oilwell Varco.

Get National Oilwell Varco alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on NOV. Morgan Stanley cut National Oilwell Varco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on National Oilwell Varco from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised National Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research raised National Oilwell Varco from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised National Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.23.

National Oilwell Varco stock opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.22. National Oilwell Varco has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. AXA S.A. bought a new position in National Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in National Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in National Oilwell Varco by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,768 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in National Oilwell Varco by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in National Oilwell Varco by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,196 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Oilwell Varco (NOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.