Brokerages Expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Photronics’ earnings. Photronics posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.90 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $149.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.87 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

PLAB opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.96. Photronics has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $15.55.

In other news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $36,087.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 130,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,531.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 11,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $131,365.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,684,241.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,915 shares of company stock valued at $911,392 in the last 90 days. 3.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,864,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,256,000 after purchasing an additional 333,535 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 867,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 226,162 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,076,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 257,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 177,476 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 534,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 166,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

