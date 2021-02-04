Brokerages Expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages expect that WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) will post $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. WesBanco reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.14 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSBC. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens cut WesBanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on WesBanco in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

NASDAQ WSBC traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.02. 233,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,542. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. WesBanco has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $35.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average is $25.76.

In other news, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 7,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $212,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $54,298.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,599 shares in the company, valued at $731,082.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the third quarter worth $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the third quarter worth about $88,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 24.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

