Brokers Issue Forecasts for Enbridge Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James analyst C. Cox now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $1.99 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.93. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.31.

NYSE ENB opened at $34.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $43.15. The firm has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.6523 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 33.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,026,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $845,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220,481 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.6% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 27,108,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $789,457,000 after buying an additional 1,687,560 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,240,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $709,658,000 after buying an additional 635,365 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 9,848,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,570,000 after buying an additional 260,658 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,234,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $213,775,000 after buying an additional 230,246 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

