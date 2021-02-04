Brokers Issue Forecasts for Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTL.V)’s FY2020 Earnings (CVE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTL.V) (CVE:HTL) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTL.V) in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $1.93 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTL.V)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial raised their target price on Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTL.V) from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTL.V) stock opened at C$1.40 on Thursday. Hamilton Thorne Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.90 and a one year high of C$1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.34. The stock has a market cap of C$193.73 million and a P/E ratio of 200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.63, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.96.

In other Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTL.V) news, Director Robert J. Potter purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.33 per share, with a total value of C$26,664.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 107,000 shares in the company, valued at C$142,652.40.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (HTL.V) Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

