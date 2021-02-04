Brokers Issue Forecasts for Switch, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Switch in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Switch’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $128.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.14 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

SWCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist began coverage on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Switch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.23.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 144.16 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Switch has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $19.99.

In other Switch news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $1,088,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 682,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,612,424.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 19,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $315,984.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,184,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,069,710.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,996 shares of company stock worth $4,023,592 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 25.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,828,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,203,000 after buying an additional 1,595,592 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Switch by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,502,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,578 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Switch by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 982,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,338,000 after purchasing an additional 620,028 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Switch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,269,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Switch by 20.3% in the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,506,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,128,000 after purchasing an additional 423,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.