Brokers Issue Forecasts for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VRTX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $247.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.44.

VRTX opened at $211.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $232.79 and a 200 day moving average of $245.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $197.47 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.08). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirova raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

