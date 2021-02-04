Brokers Offer Predictions for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CQP. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Scotiabank cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.41.

Shares of CQP opened at $39.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.11. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $41.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.76, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.35). Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 174.29%. The firm had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 138.7% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,292,668 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,994,000 after purchasing an additional 751,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,681 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,580,000 after purchasing an additional 121,780 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,893,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 468,606 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Robert Ball sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $224,658.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,007. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bx Rockies Platform Co Llc acquired 42,425 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 115.56%.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana on the Sabine-Neches Waterway. The company's regasification facilities include infrastructure of five LNG storage tanks with capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4.0 billion cubic feet per day.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.