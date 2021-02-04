Brokers Offer Predictions for Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.75.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$47.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.76.

TSE ENB opened at C$44.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.57, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of C$33.06 and a one year high of C$57.32. The firm has a market cap of C$90.45 billion and a PE ratio of 46.52.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$9.11 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.48%. Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 330.00%.

In other news, Director Marcel R. Coutu acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$40.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$409,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,400 shares in the company, valued at C$1,613,036. Also, Director Albert Monaco sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.45, for a total value of C$178,145.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 920,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,997,767.15. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,929 shares of company stock valued at $505,376.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

