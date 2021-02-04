Brokers Offer Predictions for First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) – National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Majestic Silver in a report released on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter.

AG has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

NYSE:AG opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average is $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.44. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $24.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 25.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 194.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 28.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

