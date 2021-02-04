Brokers Offer Predictions for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Plains All American Pipeline in a report released on Monday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PAA. Mizuho raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.73.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $8.60 on Thursday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $17.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 28.69%.

In related news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $274,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. FMR LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 355,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 26,999 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 65,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 46,234 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

