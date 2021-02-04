Brokers Set Expectations for Albemarle Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Albemarle in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $4.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.98. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALB. Argus increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.16.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $161.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.24. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.75 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS.

In other Albemarle news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $20,796,432.06. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 14,580 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $1,726,709.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,249.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 822,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,344,000 after buying an additional 421,013 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,579,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 266.9% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 138,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,354,000 after buying an additional 100,665 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 109,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after buying an additional 99,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,676,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

