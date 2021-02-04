Brokers Set Expectations for Home Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Home Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.93. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.52. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HBCP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP opened at $31.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Home Bancorp has a 52-week low of $18.57 and a 52-week high of $37.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.78. The stock has a market cap of $274.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 344.1% during the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 105,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 81,457 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 99.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 8.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.