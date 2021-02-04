Brokers Set Expectations for ONEOK, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for ONEOK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on ONEOK from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.68.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $42.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average of $32.78. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $78.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.80%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in ONEOK by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in ONEOK by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in ONEOK by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 31,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

