Brokers Set Expectations for TESSCO Technologies Incorporated’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TESS)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of TESSCO Technologies in a report released on Tuesday, February 2nd. William Blair analyst M. Nolan expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for TESSCO Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:TESS traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $8.04. 67,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,485. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.34. TESSCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $70.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.18.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.34). TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 4.73%.

In other news, Director Cathy-Ann Martine-Dolecki acquired 7,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $47,042.28. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lakeview Investment Group & Tr acquired 19,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $106,005.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,011,591 shares in the company, valued at $5,614,330.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 88,897 shares of company stock worth $531,854 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,014,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 88,040 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 610,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 49.02% of the company’s stock.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.