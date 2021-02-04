Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) Short Interest Down 12.3% in January

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the December 31st total of 58,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 62,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Brooge Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BROG opened at $10.78 on Thursday. Brooge Energy has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69 and a beta of -0.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooge Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Brooge Energy Company Profile

Brooge Energy Limited provides oil storage and services in the Port of Fujairah. The company owns, operates, and leases terminal and storage facilities comprising 14 oil storage tanks with an aggregate geometric oil storage capacity of approximately 399,324 cubic meters and related infrastructure for the storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

